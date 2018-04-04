 Jury picked for Cosby’s sex assault retrial
April 4, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Features

Jury picked for Cosby’s sex assault retrial

Associated Press
April 4, 2018
Updated April 4, 2018 11:38am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Bill Cosby, right, arrives for his sexual assault case with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, center, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., today.

ADVERTISING

NORRISTOWN, Pa. >> A jury has been picked in the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial in suburban Philadelphia.

Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will sit in judgment of the 80-year-old comedian. They still have to pick six alternates.

The main panel appears to have 10 white and two black jurors. Cosby’s lawyers had accused prosecutors of racial discrimination Wednesday for excluding a black woman from the panel. Prosecutors denied race had anything to do with it. Cosby is black.

The jury has seven men and five women.

Cosby has denied charges he drugged and molested a woman at his home in 2004.

PREVIOUS STORY
Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
NEXT STORY
Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’ will get 50th anniversary theatrical run
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING