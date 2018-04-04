Weinstein dumped by crisis PR firm Sitrick and Company

Public relations firm Sitrick and Company has dropped Harvey Weinstein from its roster of clients, the company confirmed.

Weinstein hired Sitrick in October, shortly after the first allegations of sexual harassment and assault were made against him in the New York Times and the New Yorker.

Since then, more than 100 women have stepped forward to accuse Weinstein of misconduct.

Holly Baird, who confirmed the move to the New York Daily News, had been the point person for Weinstein after succeeding Sallie Hofmeister.

It’s unclear why the company dumped Weinstein, as well as the timing of the decision.

Anne Heche added herself to the growing list of women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. The “Six Days, Seven Nights” star said Tuesday on a podcast that the disgraced movie mogul fired her after she refused to give him oral sex.

Weinstein, who is under investigation by several law enforcement agencies, has denied all allegations of non-consensual sexual activity in statements through his spokespeople.

Last month, The Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy after several attempted sales fell through.