 Man, 35, critical after crash in Wahiawa
April 4, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Man, 35, critical after crash in Wahiawa

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 4, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 4, 2018 at 12:21 am
Emergency Medical Services transported a 35-year-old man to a hospital early Tuesday after he sustained critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Wahiawa. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –