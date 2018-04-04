Job hunters don’t like to be screened out by computers

Tokyo >> As more companies turn to artificial intelligence to discover new talent, a recent survey has shown that a majority of job-seeking university students don’t want their abilities judged by the technology.

About 67.5 percent of 1,258 university and graduate students slated to graduate in March 2019 said they don’t want AI to assess their job qualifications during interviews, according to the online survey published last month by Tokyo-based recruitment consulting firm Disco Inc.

The survey, conducted in March, also showed that 50.1 percent of respondents don’t want AI to read their resume and decide whether they qualify for the next round.

The results reflect students’ honest feelings that they don’t feel comfortable having their job qualifications judged by algorithms without even meeting a human staffer, Disco spokesman Osamu Yoshida said.

“For professionals, companies see applicants’ skills and achievements in work — which are relatively easy to assess. But for new university graduates, they are more likely to value students’ potential and willingness to work, which are difficult for AI to evaluate,” Yoshida said.

With this year’s shukatsu (job hunting) season for university students having kicked off last month, some high-profile companies are expected to receive more than 10,000 entry sheets, a detailed resume most Japanese companies require from graduates before they are invited to an interview. The volume of applications received makes it burdensome for human resources staff to read all of them carefully.

To address that, some companies, including SoftBank Corp., have relied on AI to screen the stacks of entry sheets. SoftBank said last May that the move would save 75 percent of HR workers’ time and allow them to be engaged more closely when dealing with applicants in person.

Some firms go even further, requiring applicants to sit for an interview with an AI-powered robot or asking them to send videos of them talking for an AI screening, Yoshida said.

The survey also found that 67.6 percent of respondents said they like the idea of using AI to recommend companies that are most suited to them.