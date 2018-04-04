 Hawaii Pacific golf finishes 11th
April 4, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Hawaii Pacific golf finishes 11th

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 4, 2018 12:05 am 
The Hawaii Pacific women’s golf team finished 11th out of 13 teams at the Sonoma State Spring Invite in Rohnert Park, Calif. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –