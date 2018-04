SHARE















BASEBALL

OIA: Castle at Kailua, Kahuku at McKinley, Kaimuki at Farrington, Kaiser at Moanalua, Kalaheo at Kalani, Kapolei at Campbell, Leilehua at Pearl City, Mililani at Waipahu, Nanakuli at Waialua; games begin at 3 p.m. Radford vs. Waianae, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Punahou vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA: Team championships, semifinals, 1:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. VOLLEYBALL

Clash of the Titans tournament: Sage Creek (Calif.) vs. Mira Costa (Calif.), 7 p.m., at Punahou.

OIA boys: Aiea at Waipahu, Leilehua at Campbell, Nanakuli at Mililani, Pearl City at Waianae, Radford at Waialua; junior varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m.; varsity matches to follow.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: At Kaimuki–Kalaheo vs. Moanalua, 3:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Kaiser, 4:35 p.m. At Central Oahu Regional Park– Kalani vs. Kapolei, 3:30 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Waipahu, 4:35 p.m.; Campbell vs. Roosevelt, 5:40 p.m.; Mililani vs. Farrington, 6:45 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; St. Francis vs. PacFive, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 6 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.

OIA East: Castle at Farrington; Kalaheo at Kaiser; Kailua at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Mililani; Campbell at Waianae; Pearl City at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford; Kahuku at Aiea. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Clash of the Titans tournament: Mira Costa (Calif.) vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m., Sage Creek (Calif.) vs. Punahou, 7 p.m., games at Punahou. ILH boys Division I: Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m.

ILH boys Division II: Le Jardin at St. Francis, 5 p.m.; University at Saint Louis, 6:15 p.m.; Punahou-II at Damien, 6:15 p.m.

ILH boys Division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m. at Hanalani.

OIA boys: Farrington at Kalani, Kailua at McKinley, Moanalua at Kalaheo, Roosevelt at Castle, Anuenue at Kahuku (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.), Kaimuki at Kaiser (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); junior varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m.; varsity matches to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I girls: ‘Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m., at Kamehameha; Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. ILH Division II girls: playoff, if necessary

VOLLEYBALL

ILH BOYS

Tuesday

Varsity

Punahou def. Hawaii Baptist 25-17, 25-15, 25-16

‘Iolani def. Kamehameha 25-18, 25-22, 25-15

Varsity II

University def. Le Jardin 25-23, 23-25, 25- 18, 16-25, 15-12

Junior varsity

Punahou-Blue def. Punahou-Gold 25-18, 25-19

‘Iolani-Red def. St. Francis 25-12, 25-20

Kamehameha-White def. Saint Louis 25-19, 25-22 Junior varsity II

Hawaii Baptist-Gold def. Damien-Gold 25-23, 20-25, 25-21

Hawaii Baptist-Black def. Damien-Purple 25-21, 25-18

OIA BOYS

Tuesday

Varsity

Kailua def. Kahuku 12-25, 25-23, 15-13

Kaiser def. Roosevelt 25-17, 25-13

Kalaheo def. Castle 25-22, 25-14

Junior varsity

Kahuku def. Kailua 23-22, 21-8

Kaiser def. Roosevelt 21-19, 21-13

Kalaheo def. Castle 21-19, 21-15

Monday

Varsity

Waipahu def. Waialua 25-22, 25-18

Junior varsity

Waialua def. Waipahu 21-9, 23-22

SOFTBALL

ILH

St. Francis 11, Punahou 10

W—Sierrah Kupihea L—Kennedy Ishii. Leading hitters—PUN: Maya Matsubara 2-4, 2 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Kennedy Ishii 2-2, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, D’Asha Saiki 3-5, 2b, run, 5 RBIs. STF: Kaena Kellinoi 3-5, 2 2b, run, 5 RBIs; Hailey Matsumura 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Sammie Ofoia 2-2, HR, run, 2 RBIs.

OIA

Campbell 10, Pearl City 0, 6 inn.

Kaiser 6, Kailua 1

W—Primrose Aholelei. L—Dyani Cummings-lani. Leading hitters—KAIS: Tahani Kahawai-Robertson 3-3, 3 runs; Christiana Aholelei 2-4, 2 RBIs; Tehani Keola-Aquino 3-3, run; Nala Dombrowski 3-3, run.

BASEBALL

ILH ‘Iolani 5, Kamehameha 3

W—Trevor Ichimura. L—Kamaha’o Arita. Leading hitters—KSK: Chaesten Chon 2-3, run; Kalamaku Kuewa 2-2, 2b, 2 RBIs. IOL: Shane Sasaki 2-3, 2b run.

St. Francis 5, Mid-Pacific 0

W—Kiyo Perry. L—Kyle Layugan. Leading hitters—STF: Greison Visoria 2-4.

Damien 8, Maryknoll 7

W—Jayson Kajiwara. L—Justice Yamashita. Leading hitters—MYRK: Drayden Yamauchi 2-4. DMS: Shiloh Kaeo 2-3, RBI. Kamakani Motas 2-4, 3 RBIs.

TENNIS

ILH

Varsity boys

‘Iolani 5, Maryknoll 0

OIA

Varsity boys

Moanalua 4, Farrington 1