Robert Griffin III reaches agreement with Ravens on 1-year deal

April 4, 2018
    Robert Griffin III throws a pass for the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh in 2017. The Baltimore Ravens have reached agreement on a 1-year deal with Griffin, whose once-promising NFL career grinded to a halt two years ago.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. >> The Baltimore Ravens have reached agreement on a 1-year deal with quarterback Robert Griffin III, whose once-promising NFL career grinded to a halt two years ago.

Griffin is expected to be a backup to Joe Flacco, Baltimore’s starter for 10 straight seasons.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome says Griffin will sign the contract next week after reaching an agreement late Tuesday.

Griffin last played in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns. He started five games, winning only one of them.

Griffin won the Heisman Trophy with Baylor in 2011 before being selected second overall in the 2012 draft by the Washington Redskins. He enjoyed a sensational rookie season, throwing 20 touchdown passes and only five interceptions.

As the injuries mounted, RG3’s effectiveness waned. He missed the 2015 season after sustaining a concussion and was signed by the Browns in 2016.

Griffin was the starting quarterback the last time the Browns won a game.

