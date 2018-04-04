UFC no longer interested in Hawaii event

A UFC event in Hawaii is back to being nothing more than a fantasy.

UFC president Dana White said Wednesday at a UFC 223 press conference in New York that the UFC was planning an event in the islands in 2018 before talks with the Hawaii Tourism Authority stalled.

As a result, the company is back to saying it has no desire to hold a show in the 50th state.

“Hawaii was happening this year and it got shut down by the tourism board there,” White said. “So it won’t happen anytime soon. We were geared up and ready to go there this year.”

Sources told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser last month that the two sides were far off on negotiations of financial terms to bring the biggest mixed martial arts organization in the world to Hawaii.

White was at a presser promoting Saturday’s pay-per-view event featuring Waianae’s Max Holloway against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title.

Holloway, who is the UFC featherweight champion, took the fight on six days’ notice when Tony Ferguson had to pull out over the weekend due to a knee injury.

The winner will be crowned the UFC’s official 155-pound champion.