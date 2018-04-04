 More rain, humidity expected for isles
April 4, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News| Weather

More rain, humidity expected for isles

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 4, 2018
Updated April 4, 2018 10:15am

  • NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

    A series of radar images this morning shows areas of moisture passing over the islands.

ADVERTISING

While a flash flood watch for Kauai and Oahu was canceled early this morning, the forecast still calls for heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to the western end of the state today.

The National Weather Service says humid conditions are expected to continue through Thursday as a front approaches from the west. The front will then move slowly down the island chain Thursday night and Friday, before stalling over the central or eastern islands over the weekend into early next week.

Trades and less humid weather are expected to return by the weekend, but more unsettled weather is expected early next week.

A wind advisory remains in effect for Hawaii island summits until 6 p.m. this evening.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump to sign order sending National Guard to Mexican border
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING