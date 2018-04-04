More rain, humidity expected for isles

While a flash flood watch for Kauai and Oahu was canceled early this morning, the forecast still calls for heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to the western end of the state today.

The National Weather Service says humid conditions are expected to continue through Thursday as a front approaches from the west. The front will then move slowly down the island chain Thursday night and Friday, before stalling over the central or eastern islands over the weekend into early next week.

Trades and less humid weather are expected to return by the weekend, but more unsettled weather is expected early next week.

A wind advisory remains in effect for Hawaii island summits until 6 p.m. this evening.