Honolulu police arrested a 46-year-old furlough inmate this morning after he failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center on April 2.

Joel Iluli was scheduled to return to the furlough center after work by 7:30 p.m.

He is serving a sentence for second-degree robbery and now faces an escape charge.