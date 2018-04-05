Suspect in Big Island theft impersonates police officer

SHARE















Hawaii Island police say a male suspect allegedly impersonated a police officer during a theft on Highway 19.

Police said an adult male driver became drowsy and pulled over to the shoulder near the 21-mile marker of the highway and Maulua Gulch.

The driver fell asleep at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday but was awaken by a flashlight shining on his face and the suspect’s voice. According to police, the suspect said, “This is a police officer. Let me see your ID.”

The driver soon realized the culprit was not a police officer after a second male suspect allegedly opened his passenger door and rifled through his property. Police said the second suspect took his checkbook and other personal items. The perpetrators left in a sports utility vehicle in the Hilo direction.

Police described both suspects as being in their mid-20s to early 30s, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, with a medium to stocky build.

Anyone with information is asked to call police officer Amacias Valdez at 962-2120 or the department’s nonemergency number at 935-3311.