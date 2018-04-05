 Threat prompts police presence, increased security at Kalani High School
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 5, 2018
Updated April 5, 2018 7:30am

    Kalani High School. A police presence and an increased security staff are expected at the school today in response to a threat made against it.

A police presence and an increased security staff are expected at Kalani High School today in response to a threat made against the school.

Principal Mitchell Otani sent a letter to parents and guardians to inform them of the threat they received Wednesday afternoon.

“All threats to our school or students are taken very seriously and are investigated thoroughly,” Otani said.

Penalties for terroristic threats range from detention to possible arrest and criminal charges.

“The safety of our students is a major priority and we are committed to providing a secure campus,” she added.

