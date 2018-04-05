Water main break closes Dole Street near UH-Manoa

Dole Street is closed by Kanewai Park near the University of Hawaii at Manoa this morning due to a water main break.

The break to the 20-inch water main was reported around 2 a.m. and is affecting customers in St. Louis Heights, Wilhelmina Rise, Palolo Valley and Kaimuki. The Board of Water Supply said water service is slowly being restored. Customers are asked to use water sparingly at this time.

Motorists are also advised to use alternate routes as all lanes on Dole Street between East-West Road and St. Louis Drive will remain closed until further notice.