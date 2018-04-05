 Lou Diamond Phillips banned from drinking after Texas plea
April 5, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Features| Top News

Lou Diamond Phillips banned from drinking after Texas plea

Associated Press
April 5, 2018
Updated April 5, 2018 10:31am

  • COURTESY PORTLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Lou Diamond Phillips in an undated file photo. The actor was banned from drinking alcohol for two years after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated in Texas.

ADVERTISING

SINTON, Texas >> Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has been banned from drinking alcohol for two years after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated in Texas.

Phillips was also sentenced to two years of probation during a court appearance Wednesday near Corpus Christi, where he grew up. Phillips must abide by other conditions, such as completing a DWI education program.

The Philippines-born actor had traveled from his home in California for a speaking engagement in November when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Police said an officer suspected the 56-year-old Phillips had been drinking when he stopped to ask the officer for directions.

He later apologized for his actions, saying “it will never happen again.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Grand jury indicts man in attempted kidnapping at Ala Moana Center
NEXT STORY
Girl critically injured after 2-car crash by Ka Uka on-ramp
Comments (4)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING