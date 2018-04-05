 Son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright arrested in Nebraska
Associated Press
April 5, 2018
Updated April 5, 2018 12:42pm

  • COURTESY HAMILTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

    Booking photos for Hopper Penn, left, and Uma Von Wittkamp. The pair were arrested after a traffic stop turned up 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills and 3 grams of mushrooms.

LINCOLN, Neb. >> The son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright has been arrested on drug possession charges in Nebraska.

A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman says the actors’ 24-year-old son, Hopper Penn, and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Uma Von Wittkamp, were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a trooper stopped their vehicle on Interstate 80.

Authorities say the trooper detected drug activity inside the vehicle and found 14 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills and 3 grams of mushrooms.

Von Wittkamp was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Penn was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Possession of a controlled substance is a felony.

They were both taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

