Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon and Jamie Anderson reportedly join ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC is bringing the Olympics to “Dancing with the Stars.”

SHARE















ADVERTISING

ABC is bringing the Olympics to “Dancing with the Stars.”

The celebrity dance competition will host an all-athletes season for the first time in its 13-year history, and the cast is beginning to round out.

The first three athletes to sign on for season 26 are figure skaters Tonya Harding and Adam Rippon and snowboarder Jamie Anderson, Us Weekly revealed Wednesday.

Kerrigan, who became a household name before the 1994 Winter Olympics when her ex-husband attacked competitor Nancy Kerrigan, has returned to the spotlight with last year’s “I, Tonya,” the Margot Robbie-starring mockumentary.

Rippon, meanwhile, was the darling of the most recent Games, during which he became the first openly gay U.S. male athlete to win a medal in a Winter Olympics when he took home bronze in the team figure skating event.

Anderson won gold at the inaugural women’s slopestyle at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and repeated in Pyeongchang, making her the first female snowboarder to win multiple Olympic gold medals.

A spokesperson for the network would not confirm the news when reached by the New York Daily News.

The full cast will be announced on “Good Morning America” on April 13, ABC said, and the new season will premiere April 30.