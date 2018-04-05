 5-time world darts champion Bristow dies at 60
5-time world darts champion Bristow dies at 60

    Eric Bristow in 1989 in England. Bristow, a five-time world darts champion acclaimed as the sport’s first superstar, has died. He was 60.

LONDON >> Eric Bristow, the five-time world darts champion acclaimed as the sport’s first superstar, has died. He was 60.

The Professional Darts Corporation says Bristow died today following a heart attack.

PDC chairman Barry Hearn says “Eric will always be a legend in the world of darts and British sport. He was a tremendous player and a huge character and even after his retirement fans would travel for miles to meet him and see him play.”

The London-born Bristow won his world titles between 1980 and 1986. The PDC called him “arguably the sport’s first superstar player.”

Hearn says Bristow was “never afraid of controversy but he spoke as he found and was honest and straightforward which is what people admired about him.”

