55th Annual Merrie Monarch Festival: Miss Aloha Hula

The crowd applauded as 2018 Miss Aloha Hula Shalia Kapuauʻionalani Kikuyo Kamakaokalani (right) held hands with Kumu hula Napua Greig, of Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka, as they walked toward the stage at the 55th Merrie Monarch Festival Thursday evening.
Miss Aloha Hula, Shalia Kapuauʻionalani Kikuyo Kamakaokalani, of Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka, performed to “Lei No Kapio'olani” during the hula kahiko portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaii.
Meagan Puanani Guerrero, of Halau Kekuaokalaʻauʻalaʻiliahi, performed to “He Aloha Ku'u Ipo” during the hula `auana portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaii.
Paoakalani Ashley Montgomery, of Hula Halau ʻO Kamuela, performed to “Mele O Ke Ke'ena Kalaunu” during the hula `auana portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaii.
Asialynn Genoa Kalihilihiʻulaonalehuaʻohopoe Yap, of Halau Manaola, performed to “Mi Nei” during the hula `auana portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaii.
Shenaniah Kuʻuleiʻawapuhimelemelenaanuhea Romias, of Halau I Ka Wekiu, performed to “Pua Rose Onaona O Uluhaimalama” during the hula `auana portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaii.
Ecstasy Jetta Laverne Kamakalikolehua Ligon, of Ka La ʻOnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe, performed to “Ku'u Hoa Hololio” during the hula `auana portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaii.
Nicole Mailenani Yuen, of Halau Hiʻiakainamakalehua, performed to “O Uliuli Wahine Ia O Nu'umealani” during the hula kahiko portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaii.
Maile Yurika Garrett, of Kawailiʻula, performed to “Ka Nui 'Ahumanu” during the hula kahiko portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaii.
Alana Maureen Kaʻanoʻanookalani Paiva, of Halau O Ka Ua Kani Lehua, performed to “E Ho'i Ke Aloha I Ni'ihau” during the hula kahiko portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaii.
Shayla Makanoe Mie Thompson, of Halau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniakea, performed to “Maika'i Kaua'i Hemolele I Ka Malie” during the hula kahiko portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaii.
Kinohi Kealohilani Mirafuentes, of Halau Na Mamo O Puʻuanahulu, performed to “A Ka Luna I Kilauea” during the hula kahiko portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaii.
Joelle Nohealani Kalima, of Hula Halau O Kou Lima Nani E, performed to “A Waimea I Ka Uluwehi” during the hula kahiko portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaii.
Shenaniah Kuʻuleiʻawapuhimelemelenaanuhea Romias, of Halau I Ka Wekiu, performed to “Kahuli Ka'ena Holo I Ka Malie” during the hula kahiko portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Thursday at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo, Hawaii.