Hokule'a honored at the Merrie Monarch

Hokule'a captain Pomai Bertelmann showed the “kitchen” of the voyaging canoe to first grade students from Kamehameha Schools on Wednesday morning in Hilo. The va'a is in port at the Grand Naniloa Hotel as part of its “Mahalo, Hawaii Sail” tour. An expected 6,500 students are expected to visit the Hokule'a during its Hilo stay in April.
Original crew members from Hokule'a in 1976 were honored at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday evening. Pictured (l-r) is Maka'ala Yates, Snake Ah Hee, James Kimo Hugho, John Kruse, Ikaika Kamala (representing his deceased father Boogie Kalama), Buffalo Keaulana (seated), Shorty Bertelmann, Kainoa Lee, Penny Rawlins Martin, Kimo Lyman, Gordon Piianaia, Nainoa Thompson, Ben Young and Billy Richards.
The Hokule'a and its surviving original crew members from 1976 were honored at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday evening. In attendance (in alphabetical order) were: Snake Ah Hee, Shorty Bertelmann, Buffalo Keaulana, Kimo Hugho, John Kruse, Kainoa Lee, Kimo Lyman, Gordon Piianaia, Penny Rawlins Martin, Billy Richards, Nainoa Thompson, Ben Young and Maka'ala Yates. Leading the tribute on stage were opio from Ke Ana La'ahana Charter School and Kamehameha Schools.
Original crew members from Hokule'a in 1976 were honored at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday evening. Leading the tribute were opio from Ke Ana La'ahana Charter School and Kamehameha Schools.
Original crew members from Hokule'a in 1976 were honored at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday evening. Pictured approaching the stage is Dr. Maka'ala Yates.
Original crew members from Hokule'a in 1976 were honored at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday evening. Pictured approaching the stage is Nainoa Thompson.
Original crew members from Hokule'a in 1976 were honored at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday evening. Pictured being wheeled on stage by Ikaka Kahala is Buffalo Keaulana.
Original crew members from Hokule'a in 1976 were honored at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday evening. Pictured is Buffalo Keaulana on the stage during the tribute.
Original crew members from Hokule'a in 1976 were honored at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday evening. Pictured leading the tribute is opio from Ke Ana La'ahana Charter School and Kamehameha Schools.
Original crew members from Hokule'a in 1976 were honored at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday evening. Pictured on stage is (l-r) is Shorty Bertelmann, Ikaika Kamala (representing his deceased father Boogie Kalama) and Buffalo Keaulana. Leading the tribute were opio from Ke Ana La'ahana Charter School and Kamehameha Schools.
Original crew members from Hokule'a in 1976 were honored at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday evening. Pictured on stage is Kimo Hugho (between Buffalo Keaulana and John Kruse).
Original crew members from Hokule'a in 1976 were honored at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday evening. Pictured on stage (l-r) is Kainoa Lee, Kimo Lyman, Gordon Piianaia, Penny Rawlins Martin, Billy Richards and Ben Young.
-
Original crew members from Hokule'a in 1976 were honored at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday evening. Pictured embracing Maka'ala Yates is Gordon Piianaia (facing).