Wahine with Hula Halau 'O Kamuela Iapana and their sister halau, Hula Halau O Kamuela, under the direction of kumu hula Kau'ionalani Kamana'o, Kunewa Mook and Ako Kubota, performed at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday.
Halau O Kekuhi, under the direction of Nalani Kanaka'ole Zane, performed hula kahiko in a tribute to the Hokule'a and its original crew members at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday.
Halau O Kekuhi, under the direction of Nalani Kanaka'ole Zane, recited a chant during a hula kahiko performance at the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo on Wednesday.
Orchid lei cover the table for Sandy’s Flowers at the Merrie Monarch Hawaiian Arts and Crafts Fair held at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium on Wednesday.
Luka Aguiar, 82, with Hula Halau O Kawananakoa, performed hula ‘auana to the mele “Ku'u Home O Keaukaha” at the Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo as part of the Merrie Monarch kick-off festivities on Wednesday.
From left to right: Deb Hosking, Puakea Balatico and Lanakila Mercado tried to beat the heat by fanning themselves while camping out for the Merrie Monarch Ho'ike in Hilo on Wednesday.
Merrie Monarch Hawaiian Arts and Crafts Fair vendors and shoppers filled the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo on Wednesday.
Merrie Monarch t-shirt sales were brisk at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium on Wednesday. Pictured preparing to bag shirts from a sale is Lena Hamakawa.
Bali Hai dancers from Mexico City took a break behind the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo on Wednesday. The dance group of about 90 performed hula at the Merrie Monarch Hawaiian Arts and Crafts Fair earlier in the day.