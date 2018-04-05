 Rainbow Warriors’ Rios gets 4 hits as UH tops UC Davis, 5-3
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
April 5, 2018
Updated April 5, 2018 2:33pm

    University of Hawaii pitcher Jackson Rees, seen here on March 1 vs. Loyola Marymount, pitched seven innings and gave up seven hits in the Rainbow Warriors 5-3 victory over UC Davis today in California.

Jackson Rees pitched a seven-hitter over seven innings and Kekai Rios had four hits to lead Hawaii to a 5-3 baseball victory over UC Davis today at Dobbins Field in Davis, Calif.

Rees, who did not allow a hit in his final 2 2/3 innings, exited after issuing a leadoff walk in the eighth. Dylan Thomas relieved and induced a double play. Thomas pitched two scoreless innings for his eighth save.

The opening of this three-game Big West series was to start on Friday. But it was moved to today because of expected heavy rain on Friday.

The teams hope to play Friday and/or Saturday. If not, they have left open the possibility of playing a doubleheader on Sunday.

UH is 17-10 overall and 4-1 in the Big West. UC Davis fell to 8-16 and 1-3.

