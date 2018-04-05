 Woods shoots 1-over 73 in first round of the Masters
April 5, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Woods shoots 1-over 73 in first round of the Masters

Associated Press
April 5, 2018
Updated April 5, 2018 12:05am
ADVERTISING

AUGUSTA, Ga. >> Tiger Woods feels like he played better than he scored in the first round at the Masters today.

Woods shot a 1-over 73 in the opening round, failing to make up any ground on the four par 5s. Woods has feasted on Augusta National’s longest holes over the years, but pared each of them in his return to golf’s first major.

He says, “That was the difference in the round.”

The 42-year-old Woods has been away from golf for much of the past few years because of his four back surgeries. The Masters is his first major since playing the PGA Championship in August 2015.

He was back in the Masters field for the first time in 1,089 days.

Woods says he “definitely didn’t score as well as I played,” noting that he has to be better on the par-5s.

The four-time Masters champion is far from concerned. He’s typically been a slow starter at Augusta, having shot under par just once (a 68 in 2010) in the opening round.

Woods says, “This is a very bunched leaderboard, and by the end of the week, it’s going to be really crowed.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Teen buys every cupcake in shop to get revenge after woman fat-shames her
NEXT STORY
Police investigate arson at Kalihi business
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING