SHARE















ADVERTISING

DORIS DUKE THEATRE

Honolulu Museum of Art, 532-6097, honolulumuseum.org; $10-$12 unless noted.

EUROPEAN CINEMA

Features a dozen of the best new films from Europe, representing 13 countries and 13 languages. Runs through May 1.

“In the Fade” (“Aus Dem Nichts”)

7:30 p.m. Friday ; 7 p.m. Sunday; and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

After her son and husband, a Kurdish former drug dealer, are killed in a bomb attack, Katja’s life falls apart as she mourns and searches for reasons and the perpetrators behind the attack with the help of a lawyer, who happens to be her husband’s best friend. With Diane Kruger. In English, German and Greek with subtitles. (2017, Germany/France, 1:46)

“The Young Karl Marx”

1 p.m. Friday ; 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 1 p.m. Wednesday

Karl Marx, at the age of 26, and his wife set off in exile and land in Paris from Germany where they meet Friedrich Engels, who provides the “missing piece to the puzzle” that leads to a vision, one that grows into the most complete transformation of the world since the Renaissance. Directed by Raoul Peck. In English, German and French with subtitles. (2017, Germany/France/Belgium, 1:58)

“Workshop” (“L’Atelier”)

1 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday

Laurent Cantent’s thriller, set near Marseilles in the south of France, about a young man attending a summer writing workshop to write a crime story with the help of a famous novelist named Olivia, who is alarmed, yet captivated, when he begins to clash with other students and even Olivia. In French with subtitles. (2017, France, 1:54)

“The Other Side of Hope”

4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday

Melancholic comedy touches upon the current refugee crisis through the fortuitous crossing of paths of two displaced men—a Syrian who lands in Helsinki as a stowaway and a middle-aged salesman who leaves behind his wife and job to buy an unprofitable seafood restaurant. In Finnish, English and Arabic with subtitles. (2017, Finland/Germany, 1:40)

“Birdboy: The Forgotten Children”

1 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Stranded on an island in a post-apocalyptic world, a group of teens forms a dangerous plan in search of a better life. One friend, Birdboy, isolates himself from the world as he is pursued by police and haunted by demon tormentors, but unbeknownst to anyone, he has a secret that could change the world forever. Based on a novel and short film by co-director Alberto Vazquez, this dark comical and haunting tale may not be suitable for children under age 10. In Spanish with subtitles. (2017, Spain, 1:16)

MOVIE MUSEUM

3566 Harding Ave., 735-8771; $4-$5

“Small Town Crime”

11 a.m., and 3 and 7 p.m. Friday

An ex-cop encounters a young woman left for dead and is intent on finding her assailant, which unknowingly puts his family at risk. With John Hawkes, Anthony Anderson and Olivia Spencer. Rated R. (2017, 1:31)

“Thor: Ragnarok”

12:45, 4:45 and 8:45 p.m. Friday ; and 12:45, 4:45 and 8:45 p.m. Monday

Comedic adventure centers on sibling rivalry between the good-hearted Thor, who loses his mighty hammer to his estranged sister, the Goddess of Death. She imprisons him on planet Sakaar but he must escape to save Asgard from her fury. With Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo and Jeff Goldblum. Rated PG-13. (2017, 2:10)

“The Shape of Water”

11:45 a.m., and 2, 4:15, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Saturday; and 12:45 and 9:15 p.m. Thursday

In a top-secret government research facility in 1962, romance blooms between a mute janitor and an “aquatic humanoid monster” who was dragged from the Amazon River and imprisoned in a fish tank. With Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, and Michael Shannon. Four-time Academy Award winner. (2017, 2:03)

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

11:30 a.m., and 3:15 and 7 p.m. Sunday; and 10:45 a.m., and 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday

A frustrated mother has messages posted on three billboards that embarrass local police for failing to catch her daughter’s killer. With Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell. Nominated for seven Oscars. Rated R. (2017, U.K./U.S., 1:55)

“The Fencer” (“Miekkailija”)

1:30, 5:15 and 9 p.m. Sunday

Based on a true story set in 1950s Estonia. A fencer on the run from the Russian secret police escapes into a small town and keeps a low profile teaching fencing to children. When his students are invited to a competition in Leningrad, he is forced to choose between endangering himself or disappointing his pupils. For ages 12 and older. In Estonian and Russian with subtitles. (2015, Finland/Estonia/Germany, 1:39)

“Lady Bird”

11 a.m., and 3 and 7 p.m. Monday

Seventeen-year-old “Lady Bird” of Sacramento insists on going to an East Coast college despite her grades, questionable work ethic and parents’ limited budget. Rated R. (2017, 1:34)