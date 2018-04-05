 Flood advisory issued for Maui until 10 p.m.
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 5, 2018
Updated April 5, 2018 9:00pm
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Maui until 10 p.m. today.

“At 7:04 p.m., radar showed heavy showers developing over portions of Maui, moving eastward,” weather forecasters said. “The heaviest showers were located over the west Maui mountains and the windward area near Hana. Rainfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour were occurring with these showers.”

Rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

