Police searching for man indicted for theft

Police are asking for help from the public in locating a 25-year-old man wanted on a $100,000 grand jury bench warrant for theft and other crimes.

Shaun Hart was indicted for first-degree theft, first-degree identity theft, first-degree conspiracy to commit identity theft and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.

A Honolulu CrimeStoppers bulletin was issued today. Police say Hart has no prior conviction. He is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

Hart is Caucasian, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Hart’s whereabouts is asked to call 955-8300 or *CRIME on a cell phone.