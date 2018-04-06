Police seek male suspect in Mililani bank robbery

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in locating a male suspect in connection with a bank robbery in Mililani.

Police said the culprit entered Bank of Hawaii at the Mililani Shopping Center at 95-221 Kipapa Drive at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday. He approached a teller and handed a note demanding money.

Police said the suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as being in his 30s to 40s, 5-foot-6 and about 220 to 250 pounds. He was wearing a green T-shirt over a dark green long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and a black baseball cap at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.