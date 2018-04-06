 Consumer debt rises 3.3 percent in February
April 6, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Business Breaking

Consumer debt rises 3.3 percent in February

Associated Press
April 6, 2018
Updated April 6, 2018 10:50am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Credit card logos are posted to the door of a business in Atlanta on Jan. 31. Consumers increased their debt by just 3.3 percent in February, the weakest monthly change in nearly seven years despite an otherwise healthy economy.

ADVERTISING

WASHINGTON >> U.S. consumers increased their debt by just 3.3 percent in February, the weakest monthly change in nearly seven years despite an otherwise healthy economy.

The Federal Reserve said today that consumer borrowing rose $10.6 billion in March to nearly $3.9 trillion. The gains have slowed sharply from a 10.3 percent jump in debt levels in November. February’s increase was the smallest since August 2011, when consumer credit levels declined.

The relatively modest bump in consumer borrowing suggests that some Americans may be reluctant to boost their spending, even though the unemployment rate has held at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent for the past six months.

The Labor Department separately reported today that the pace of job creation slowed in March, but employers have been adding an average of 211,000 jobs over the past six months. Consumer borrowing is a key metric for evidence of strength in spending, since it can indicate that people believe they will have the income to repay any loans.

In February, a category of debt that includes credit cards ticked up less than 0.2 percent to $1 trillion. It was the smallest increase since November 2013, when revolving credit levels fell nearly $1.7 billion.

Borrowing in a separate category that includes auto and student loans increased $10.5 billion to $2.8 trillion, the smallest gain in five months.

PREVIOUS STORY
NYC considers law to stop after-hours work calls
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING