 Plan to raise water rates doesn’t affect sewer fees
April 6, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Plan to raise water rates doesn’t affect sewer fees

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 6, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 5, 2018 at 9:37 pm
Question: If the Board of Water Supply increases the water rate, will that automatically raise the sewer rate? At this rate many people can’t afford to use any water. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –