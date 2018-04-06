 State Supreme Court considers tax appeal by online travel firms
April 6, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

State Supreme Court considers tax appeal by online travel firms

By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 6, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 5, 2018 at 9:43 pm
The Hawaii Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that online travel companies are required to pay state taxes for the Hawaii hotel rooms they sell over the internet. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –