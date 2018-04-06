Rains cancels Rainbow Warriors’ baseball game in Calif.

Today’s baseball game between the University of Hawaii and UC Davis has been postponed because of heavy rain in Davis, Calif.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Today’s baseball game between the University of Hawaii and UC Davis has been postponed because of heavy rain in Davis, Calif.

The teams are scheduled to complete the three-game Big West series with games Saturday and Sunday. Barring inclement weather, both games will start at 10 a.m. Hawaii time.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said in a telephone interview this morning. “That’s the old baseball adage. There’s nothing you can do. It rained all night. I’m sitting here in the lobby of the hotel and it’s raining pretty steady. It’s supposed to be like this all day. You can’t control it. I guess we’ll have study hall and watch the Masters.”