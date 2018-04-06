Woods in trouble at Masters, fades in 2nd round

AUGUSTA, Ga. >> Tiger Woods was hoping to make a move at the Masters — in the other direction.

Instead, Woods faltered early and fell as many as 10 shots behind the leader in today’s second round.

The 42-year-old Woods made a bogey at the par-4 first and a double at the par-5 fifth. He also failed for the fifth time in as many tries in two days to make a birdie at a par 5.

His second shot at the opening hole landed left of the green and then he left the tricky chip shot on the fringe. He tried a 6-footer from there, but came up just short and ended up with a tap-in bogey.

His adventures at No. 5 were even wilder. Woods pushed his tee shot way right into the pine trees. His second shot sailed over the green and into heavy brush. He had to take an unplayable lie, but left his fourth shot through the trees in a bunker. He got up and down from the sand for a 6.

But he was left with the daunting task of making up ground on a course that is becoming harder, faster and tougher by the hour.