 Water polo seniors sculpt Hawaii’s distinct mold
April 6, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Water polo seniors sculpt Hawaii’s distinct mold

By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 6, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm
With four countries represented among five members, diversity is the most readily recognizable trait of the Hawaii water polo team’s senior class. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –