 Man dies in blaze at Trump Tower in NYC
April 7, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man dies in blaze at Trump Tower in NYC

Associated Press
April 7, 2018
Updated April 7, 2018 3:10pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A firefighter looked out the window of a fire-damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York today.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> A man was killed today in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 50th-floor apartment at the midtown tower was “virtually entirely on fire” when firefighters arrived after 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A man in the apartment was taken to a hospital and later died. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries; about 200 battled the blaze.

President Donald Trump had tweeted earlier that the fire was “Very confined (well built building).”

Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Nigro said no member of the Trump family was at the building today.

PREVIOUS STORY
UH baseball team wins at UC Davis
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING