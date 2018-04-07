Man dies in blaze at Trump Tower in NYC

NEW YORK >> A man was killed today in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 50th-floor apartment at the midtown tower was “virtually entirely on fire” when firefighters arrived after 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A man in the apartment was taken to a hospital and later died. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries; about 200 battled the blaze.

President Donald Trump had tweeted earlier that the fire was “Very confined (well built building).”

Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Nigro said no member of the Trump family was at the building today.