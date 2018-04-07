 Obama marks Akaka’s passing with fond remembrances
April 7, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Top News

Obama marks Akaka’s passing with fond remembrances

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
April 7, 2018
Updated April 7, 2018 12:40pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2009

    President Barack Obama signed the Veterans Health Care Budget Reform and Transparency Act as Sen. Daniel Akaka, second from right, watched on Oct. 22, 2009. Obama said Akaka was “one of the first people to welcome me with open arms when we served together in the Senate.”

ADVERTISING

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has joined the many friends and colleagues of the late U.S. Senator Daniel Akaka, who have sent condolences and fond remembrances.

Akaka, who died Friday at age 93 from organ failure, was the highest-ranking Native Hawaiian in elected office. During his political career, which spanned nearly four decades in Congress, Akaka was best known for his advocacy of Native Hawaiians and veterans.

He introduced the Native Hawaiian Government Reorganization Act, which would become known as the Akaka Bill, in 2000 in an effort to secure federal recognition for the Native Hawaiian people. That measure never became law but did lead to a 2016 Interior Department administrative rule that allows for federal recognition.

Obama, who remembered that he was a teenager when Akaka first served in Congress, said today in a statement, “Michelle and I celebrate the life and service of our friend, Senator Daniel Akaka. He was a tireless advocate for working people, veterans, native Hawaiian rights, and the people of Hawaii.”

Obama said Akaka was “one of the first people to welcome me with open arms when we served together in the Senate.”

“He embodied the aloha spirit with compassion and care. Michelle and I send our deep condolences to Millie and his family, and to the people of Hawaii who loved him and whom he loved throughout his life,” he said.

Funeral arrangements for Akaka have not yet been announced.

PREVIOUS STORY
Water service restored but Dole Street remains closed
NEXT STORY
Hula kahiko honors Pele, tradition and the papa hehi
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING