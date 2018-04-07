Police seek public’s help in identify woman and finding teen

Hawaii island police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman, whose image was captured on surveillance cameras during a theft at a Hilo store.

The woman is alleged to have taken a cellular phone and a wallet that another customer inadvertently left on a Hilo store aisle display table on March 16. She is described as being in her mid to early forties. She has dark hair and a medium build and complexion.

Anyone who can identify the woman from the surveillance image is asked to call police at (808) 935-3311 or (808) 961-2213.

In an unrelated case, Hawaii island police are searching for a 15-year-old Puna boy who was reported missing.

Layne Tomlinson is described as 5-feet-4-inches, 115 pounds, with short-brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information to call (808) 965-2716 or (808) 935-3311.