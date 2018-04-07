 Police seek public’s help in identify woman and finding teen
April 7, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

Police seek public’s help in identify woman and finding teen

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
April 7, 2018
Updated April 7, 2018 2:22pm

  • COURTESY HAWAII POLICE

    The woman is alleged to have taken a cellular phone and a wallet that another customer inadvertently left on a Hilo store aisle display table on March 16. She is described as being in her mid to early forties. She has dark hair and a medium build and complexion.

  • COURTESY HAWAII POLICE

    Layne Tomlinson is missing and described as 5-feet-4-inches, 115 pounds, with short-brown hair.

ADVERTISING

Hawaii island police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman, whose image was captured on surveillance cameras during a theft at a Hilo store.

The woman is alleged to have taken a cellular phone and a wallet that another customer inadvertently left on a Hilo store aisle display table on March 16. She is described as being in her mid to early forties. She has dark hair and a medium build and complexion.

Anyone who can identify the woman from the surveillance image is asked to call police at (808) 935-3311 or (808) 961-2213.

In an unrelated case, Hawaii island police are searching for a 15-year-old Puna boy who was reported missing.

Layne Tomlinson is described as 5-feet-4-inches, 115 pounds, with short-brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information to call (808) 965-2716 or (808) 935-3311.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hula kahiko honors Pele, tradition and the papa hehi
NEXT STORY
Reed builds 3-shot lead over McIlroy at Masters
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING