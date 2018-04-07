 Water service restored but Dole Street remains closed
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 7, 2018
Updated April 7, 2018 10:47am
Board of Water Supply crews restored water service overnight to the broken water main on Dole Street but the street remains closed today between East-West Road and Frank Street.

A contractor will complete paving of the roadway and work could be completed later today. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

All lanes of St. Louis Drive are now open for normal traffic flow. Customers in St. Louis Heights are asked to use water for essential needs only such as cooking, cleaning and sanitary needs to allow the system to recover.

Trash pickup for residents on Dole Street will be delayed until repairs are complete.

The 20-inch water main broke Thursday.

