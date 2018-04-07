SandBows roll streak to 21

The No. 3 Hawaii beach volleyball team extended its school record to 21 straight victories today, winning all three duals at the Queen’s Cup at Queen’s Beach.

The Rainbow Wahine (24-3) swept No. 16 Loyola Marymount and Utah 5-0, then topped Washington 4-1 to take the top seed into Sunday’s championship semifinals. The SandBows dropped just four sets today, the first coming in the opener against Utah when Emily Maglio and Ka’iwi Schucht defeated Dani Barton and Kahuku High graduate Adora Anae at Flight 1, 21-19, 23-25, 17-15.

The victory gave Maglio-Schucht the program record for consecutive dual victories at 15. The duo extended the mark to 17 with wins over their oppoenents from LMU and Washington. needing three sets to rally past the Huskies, 15-21, 21-17, 16-14.

Hawaii’s Ari Homayun and Amy Ozee, playing at Flight 4, ran their winning streak to 15 straight with victories over the Utes, Lions and Huskies.

The SandBows gave up one point on the day, that coming against the Huskies. Carly Kan and Laurel Weaver lost at Flight 3 to Carly DeHoog-Shayne McPherson, 11-21, 21-10, 21-19.

Sunday’s semifinals have Hawaii against Utah (0-3) and LMU (15-10) taking on Washington (6-7). The losers meet for third place at 11:30 a.m. with the final at 1 p.m.