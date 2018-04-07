UH baseball team wins at UC Davis

The University of Hawaii baseball team pounded 14 hits, including three by right fielder Adam Fogel, and held off a UC Davis rally for an 8-5 victory today at Dobbins Stadium in Davis, Calif.

The Aggies scored four runs in the eighth to close to 7-5. But the Rainbow Warriors, who scored their final run on the Aggies’ fourth error, relied on closer Dylan Thomas to seal their second victory in this three-game series. Thomas earned his ninth save.

The ’Bows improved to 18-10 overall and a league-leading 4-1 in the Big West. The Aggies fell to 8-17 and 1-4.

Johnny Weeks also had three hits, and Maaki Yamazaki and Logan Pouelsen contributed two apiece.

Neil Uskali bounced back from a rocky first inning to allow four hits in six innings. Uskali improved to a team-best 6-1.