Big plans for SLS Las Vegas

Add SLS Las Vegas resort to the list of openings and upgrades on the north end of the Strip.

The new owner of the resort says it will spend $100 million over the “next couple of years” to upgrade rooms, redesign the pool and improve the casino floor. There are no plans to change the name at this time, though a study will be conducted to determine the brand value of the current name, with a change possible, pending the findings. The SLS was formerly known as the Sahara.

Breakfast price hike

Another of Las Vegas’ top dining deals has increased in price. The long-running ham-and-eggs and steak-and-eggs breakfasts at Arizona Charlie’s have gone from $5.55 to $7.77 (with an Ace Play club card). Both are still served all day in the Sourdough Cafes at both casinos.

Indian on the Strip

Curry Pot has opened in the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian. The Indian restaurant is run by the owners of the former India Masala that operated out of the food court at the Riviera. The new restaurant is open 24/7, rare for a food-court restaurant.

Summer concerts at FSE

The Fremont Street Experience’s “Downtown Rocks Summer Concert Series” lineup has been announced. The free concerts that run mostly on weekends throughout the summer will feature Candlebox/Cracker (May 25), Everclear/Marcy Playground (June 30), Billy Ray Cyrus (July 4), The Cult (July 14), Molly Hatchet (Aug. 11), Halestorm (Aug. 25) and RATT/Sebastian Bach (Sept. 29).

Zippy’s coming

Zippy’s, the 52-year-old Hawaii restaurant chain with 24 locations in the islands, has announced that it will open its first mainland restaurant in Las Vegas in early 2019. Zippy’s is known for its take on chili, fried chicken, oxtail soup, saimin, loco moco, mahimahi sandwiches and Zip Pac bentos.

Question: Is the tram between the Mirage and Treasure Island closed for good?

Answer: The elevated tram between the two Strip casinos has been taken offline for a renovation to make it completely automated. Though the cars are driverless, an employee previously had to oversee its operation. The tram won’t return until November at the earliest.