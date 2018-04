Hawaii County police are investigating the discovery this afternoon of the bodies of a police officer and a woman in Mountain View as a murder-suicide.

They said they went to a home in the Pacific Paradise Gardens subdivision about 3:25 p.m. and found the bodies in the home.

They are not releasing the names of the man and woman pending official identification and notification of next of kin. Police also are not saying how the man and woman died.