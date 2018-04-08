Entire state remains under flash flood watch

The Hawaiian islands remain under a flash flood watch through this afternoon.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Hawaiian islands remain under a flash flood watch through this afternoon.

The National Weather Service said an upper level disturbance interacting with deep moisture from an old front will produce bouts of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The greatest flood risk will be Maui County and Oahu, although flooding could happen on all islands.

A flash flood watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

The island of Maui is under a flood watch until 7:45 a.m. Radar indicated rain falling at a rate of over two inches per hour near Kahului.