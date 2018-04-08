 Hawaii Department proposes rule changes at forest reserves
April 8, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Top News

Hawaii Department proposes rule changes at forest reserves

Associated Press
April 8, 2018
Updated April 8, 2018 7:52pm
ADVERTISING

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has proposed changes to rules regulating activity in the state’s forest reserves.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Saturday that the department says the last comparable rules update was done in 1993.

The Division of Forestry and Wildlife says the changes, which would impact 1,060 square miles (2,745 square kilometers) statewide and 740 square miles (1,915 square kilometers) on the Big Island, are needed to address new technologies, such as drones, and to provide more options for enforcement.

Major proposed changes are establishing parking fees in high use and developed recreational areas, authorizing sustainable forestry or ecotourism with a permit and requiring permits for use of drones.

PREVIOUS STORY
Khabib Nurmagomedov takes UFC 155-pound crown in win over Al Iaquinta
NEXT STORY
Maui halau wins overall title at Merrie Monarch 2018
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING