Prosecutors charged a 31-year-old man on Saturday for robbing a Waianae business in March.

Police arrested Peter Tai Jr. on Friday. He was charged on Saturday with first-degree robbery. His bail was set at $75,000.

Tai allegedly used a dangerous instrument, demanding money 8:14 p.m. March 16 from a woman at the business, according to police.

She handed him an undisclosed amount of cash, and he fled.