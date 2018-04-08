 Demolition awaits TV home of ‘Magnum, P.I.’ detective
April 8, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Demolition awaits TV home of ‘Magnum, P.I.’ detective

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 8, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 7, 2018 at 11:07 pm
If the “Magnum” reboot is picked up, there would be two major network shows shot in Hawaii in production, potentially generating millions of dollars in direct and indirect spending. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –