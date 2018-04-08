Week 8: Tracking Hawaii’s student stock pickers

Hawaii Stock Market Simulation is an interactive program that helps Hawaii students learn how the U.S. market system works.

Teams of two to four students each invest a hypothetical $100,000 in stocks, bonds and mutual funds over a 10-week period that ends April 20.

Hawaii SMS is administered by the Hawaii Council on Economic Education and funded by the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Office of the Securities Commissioner.

There are currently 998 teams consisting of 1,767 students and 30 teachers from 25 schools and organizations across the state.

A complete list of all team rankings can be viewed at hawaiisms.com.

Week 8: Stock Simulation Contest by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd