55th Annual Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula ʻAuana

The women of Hula Halau ʻO Kamuela, under the direction of kumu Kauʻionalani Kamanaʻo and Kunewa Mook, performed to “My Sweet Pikake Lei” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The women of Ka La ʻOnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe, under the direction of kumu Tracie & Keawe Lopes, performed to “Wehiwehi Manoa” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The women of Halau Hiʻiakainamakalehua, under the direction of kumu Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla, performed to “Na Pana Kaulana O Keaukaha” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The men of Kawailiʻula, under the direction of kumu Chinky Mahoe, performed to “Hi'ilawe” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The women of Halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leinaʻala, under the direction of kumu Leinaʻala Pavao Jardin, performed to “Ha'upu” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The men of Halau I Ka Wekiu, under the direction of kumu hula Karl Veto Baker and Michael Lanakila Casupang, performed to “Beauty Hula” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The women of Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka, under the direction of kumu Napua Greig, performed to “Na Mele Kaulana No Maui” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The women of Halau Mohala ʻIlima, under the direction of kumu Mapuana de Silva, performed to “Mahai'ula” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The men of Halau Kekuaokalaʻauʻalaʻiliahi, under the direction of kumu Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes, performed to “Ka'u Nui” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The women of Halau Manaola, under the direction of kumu Nani Lim Yap, performed to “Pua Lei Aloha” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The women of Halau Hula Olana, under the direction of kumu Howard Ai, Olana Ai and Shelsea Ai Apana, performed to “Lei O Waimea” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The men of Ke Kai O Kahiki, under the direction of kumu Laʻakea Perry, performed to “Nani La'ie” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The women of Halau Hula Ka Lehua Tuahine, under the direction of kumu Kaʻilihiwa Vaughan-Darval, performed to “Medley: Pua Melie/Aloha Pua Melia” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The women of Halau Hula O Kauhionamauna, under the direction of kumu Theresa Kauhionamauna Ramento Tehiva, performed to “Wai'pio Paeaea” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The men of Kawaiʻulaokala, under the direction of kumu Keliʻihoʻomalu Puchalski, performed to “Maui Medley: Lei Ana 'O Maui/Moku O Ka Rose” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The women of Halau Kekuaokalaʻauʻalaʻiliahi, under the direction of kumu Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes, performed to “Old Plantation” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The women of Halau O Ka Hanu Lehua, under the direction of kumu Kamaka Kukona, performed to “Polehoonalani” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The men of Halau Na Mamo O Puʻuanahulu, under the direction of kumu William Kahakuleilehua Haunuʻu “Sonny” Ching and Lopaka Igarta-De Vera, performed to “Ali' 'Iolani” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The women of Halau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniakea, under the direction of kumu Kapua Dalire-Moe, performed to “Nani Hanalei” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Friday.
The women of Kawailiʻula, under the direction of kumu Chinky Mahoe, performed to “Kimo Hula” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Friday.
The men of Ka Leo O Laka I Ka Hikina O Ka La, under the direction of kumu Kaleo Trinidad, performed to “Kaulana Ka Inoa E Hokule'a E” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Friday.
The women of Halau I Ka Wekiu, under the direction of kumu Karl Veto Baker and Michael Lanakila Casupang, performed to “Ka Wai Nahenahe” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Friday.
The women of Halau o Ka Ua Kani Lehua, under the direction of kumu Johnny Lum Ho, performed to “Ka Hula 'Uli'uli” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Friday.
The men of Halau Hula ʻO Napunaheleonapua, under the direction of kumu Rich Pedrina, performed to “Lumaha'i” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
The women of Halau Na Mamo O Puʻuanahulu, under the direction of kumu William Kahakuleilehua Haunuʻu “Sonny” Ching and Lopaka Igarta-De Vera, performed to “He Hali'a No Pu'uanahulu” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Friday.
The women of Hula Halau O Kou Lima Nani E, under the direction of kumu Iwalani Kalima, performed to “Ka Wailele 'O 'Akaka ('Akaka Falls)” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Friday.
The men of Halau Hiʻiakainamakalehua, under the direction of kumu Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla, performed to “Kaua I Ka Nani A 'o Hilo” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Friday.
The women of Halau Kealiʻi O Nalani, under the direction of kumu Kealiʻi Ceballos, performed to “Hanohano Kekaha” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Friday.
-
The women of Keʻala ʻO Kamailelauliʻiliʻi, under the direction of kumu Kamaile Hamada, performed to “He Inoa No Kalakaua (No'eno'e Maika'i Ke Aloha)” during the hula 'auana competition at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Friday.