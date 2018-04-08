Menu
Customer Service
Print Replica
Search
Subscribe
Log In
Home
Top News
Local
Sports
Crave
Features
Business
Editorial
Obituaries
Homes
Cars
Jobs
Classifieds
Search for:
Archives
Columnists
TGIF
Video
Photo Galleries
Hawaii Prep World
Hawaii Warrior World
Star Channels
Blogs
Travel
Religion
Corrections
Dining Out
Hawaii Renovation
Special Sections
Honolulu Street Pulse
Partner Content
Partner Videos
Home
Archives
Top News
Local
Sports
Crave
Business
TGIF
Features
Editorial
Religion
Columnists
Travel
Print Replica
Blogs
Video
Photo Galleries
Customer Service
Obituaries
Cars
Homes
Classifieds
Jobs
Star Channels
Special Sections
Partner Content
Partner Videos
April 8, 2018 |
75°
|
Check Traffic
RETURN TO TOP
Island Images: April 2018
April 8, 2018
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Beachgoers looked down to see ocean life Sunday from a jetty off Queen's Surf Beach in Waikiki.
More Photos
Island Images: April 2018
55th Annual Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula ʻAuana
55th Annual Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula Kahiko
U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka: 1924 – 2018
55th Annual Merrie Monarch Festival: Miss Aloha Hula
Hokule’a honored at the Merrie Monarch
Merrie Monarch Ho’ike
Annual Taste of Hongwanji and Spring Bazaar
Most Read
TV home of ‘Magnum, P.I.’ detective demolished in Waimanalo
Maui halau wins overall title at Merrie Monarch 2018
#MeToo movement prompts man to share story of alleged abuse as Oahu teen
UH football’s offense picks up some confidence
American Samoans’ lack of U.S. citizenship may be unconstitutional
PREV
Share this:
Copyright © 2018 staradvertiser.com. All rights reserved.
500 Ala Moana Blvd. #7-210, Honolulu, HI 96813 Telephone: (808) 529-4747
About Us
Media Kit
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Contact Information
Terms of Service