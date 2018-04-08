 Scoreboard
April 8, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Scoreboard| Sports

Scoreboard

April 8, 2018
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
>> Queen’s Cup: Semifinals Loyola Marymount vs. Washington, 8:30 a.m.; Hawaii vs. Utah, 10 a.m. Third-place match, 11:30 a.m. Championship match, 1 p.m.; matches at Queen’s Beach.

GOLF
>> Lotte Championship qualifier: 8 a.m., at Ko Olina. 

MONDAY

BASEBALL
>> PacWest: Concordia Irvine at Hawaii Pacific (DH), 4 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.
>> ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., at Goeas; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.

GOLF
>> OIA: 7:30 a.m., at Leilehua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL
>> ILH: St. Francis at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.
>> OIA West: Leilehua at Kapolei, 3 p.m.
>> OIA Division II: Waialua at McKinley, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL
>> OIA boys: Campbell at Pearl City, Kapolei at Leilehua, Mililani at Radford, Waianae at Aiea, Waipahu at Nanakuli; junior varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m., varsity matches to follow.

WATER POLO
>> ILH Division II girls: Tournament–Le Jardin vs. Punahou, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.; matches at Punahou.

WATER POLO: OIA GIRLS

>> Waialua 16, Kailua 5
>> Castle 16, Waipahu 1
>> Kapolei 7, Campbell 5
>> Waialua 5, Farrington 0 (forfeit)
>> Waipahu 5, Farrington 0 (forfeit)

Goal scorers—Wail: Shannon Foster 6, Keila Stanek 3, Paige Sanders 2, Namika Courtois, Mahealani Farrell, Isabelle Pescala, Ruby Robinson, #21. Kail: Reese McMurray 2, Kinnedy Robertson 2, Cassie Charles. Cast: NA. Waip: Linnea Tucker. Kap: Annika Edwards 3, Maikalea Forte 2, Chloe Bridgeford, Angela Silva. Camp: Tatiana Troupe 3, Ashley Badis, Madeysen Reiny.

BASEBALL

ILH

>> Punahou 3, St. Francis 2, 10 inn.

W—Matt McConnell. L—Kiyo Perry. Leading hitters—Pun: Cody Hirano 2-5; Ryan Nishi 2b; Jake Tsukada 2b. StF: Makana Poole 2-5, 2b; Bubba Akana 2-5, 2b. Note: Kyson Donahue singles in Cody Hirano with winning run in 10th.

>> ‘Iolani 4, Pac—Five 3, 8 inn.

W—Jacob Hinderlider. L—C. Fernandez. Leading hitters—Iol: Micah Yonamine 2b. P5: L. Bradley 2-3; R. Moritsugu 2-3; AJ Kaneshiro 2-3. Note: Winning run scores on error in eighth.

>> Mid-Pacific 8, Maryknoll 1

W—Michael China. L—Yamashita. Leading hitters—MPI: Wyatt Young 2-4; Mackenzee Higuchi 2-3; Zaine Gushiken 2-2, 2b. Mary: Yamauchi 2-3, 3b.

OIA: EASTERN DIVISION

>> Kailua 7, Kalaheo 1

W—Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo. L-—Curtis Chung. Leading hitters-—Kail: Cody Riturban 2-3, 2 runs; Matthew Kaleiohi 2b. Kalh: Evan Goad 2b.

OIA: EASTERN DIVISION

>> Aiea 7, Kapolei 1

W—Colby Narciso. L—Ivan Moniz. Leading hitters—Aiea: Chase Ling 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Ty Matsunami 2-4, 2b; Jacob Filio 3-4, 3b, 2 RBIs; Ethan Bautista 2 runs; Jake Nakamoto 2b. Kap: Drayden Kawewehi 2-3, 2b. 3b; Kainoa Mane 2-3, 2b.

>> Campbell 8, Waipahu 3

W—Tyrus Stephens. L—Seth Garcia. Leading hitters—Camp: Rory Escuadro 2-3; Dylan Ramon HR, 3 RBIs; Charles Monell 2-2; Dayton Robinson 2b. Waip: Radlee Ferreira 2-3; Gabriel Ballesteros 2b, Joshua Lee 2b.

OIA: DIVISION II

>> Radford 4 Farrington 3

W—Richard Akana. L—Trey Kaawa. S—Jack Dillon. Leading hitters—Rad: Dillon 2-3, 2b; Richard Akana 2-3, 2b; Carter Ogino 2-3; Gavin Buchanan 2 RBIs. Farr: Cisqo Sagucio 2-3, 3b.

>> Kaimuki 7, Waianae 6

W—Jamon Young. L—Macaiyah Borling. S—Kaulana Kaluna Jr. Leading hitters—Kaim: Kaluna Jr. 3b, 3 RBIs; Koby Moananu 2 runs; Dennis Trotter 2 runs; Elijah Lemalu 2 runs. Wain: Braiden Ayala 2 runs; Matt Orian 2-3.

>> Nanakuli 11, Kahuku 4

W—Lexsen Kunukau. L—M. Lagrass. Leading hitters—Nan: Chris Fernandez 4-5, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Austin Souza 2-5; Jordan Magner 3-3; Shayden Arindain-Pojas 3-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs; Cheyenne Lute 2 RBIs; Clyde Enos 4-4, 2b, 3 runs. Kah: M. Cameron 2 runs; C. Abraham 2b.

>> Nanakuli 7, Kahuku 4

W—Cheyenne Lute. L—W. Widner. Leading hitters—Nan: Lexsen Kunukau 2-3, 2 runs; Clyde Enos 2-3, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Shayden Arindain-Pojas 2b; Chris Fernandez 2b. Kah: S. Marasco 2-3; W. Widner 2b.

SOFTBALL

ILH

>> Maryknoll 16, Mid-Pacific 4

W—Kahilu McNicoll. L—Darian Kanno. Leading hitters—Mary: Logan Carlos 2-4; 2 runs; Mahalo Akaka 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Baylie Kahele 4 runs; L. Thomas 3-5, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Sydney Kamakaiwi 3-4, 3 RBIs; Nohea Hee 2b; McNicoll HR. MPI: Marissa Nishihara 2-4; Keao Takemura 2-4; Zoe Oshiro 2b; Skylar Tanaka HR.

OIA EAST

>> Moanalua 11, Farrington 3

W—Mari Kimoto. L—Krislon Philpot-Rosa. Leading hitters—Moan: Rheyl Arakawa-Lee 2 runs; Iyana Reed 2-3, 2 RBIs; Megan Oshiro 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Hilari Ballenti 2 runs; Caydees Santella Delima 2b, 3 RBIs; Summer Kamioka 2b. Farr: Christine Joy Tablasan 2 RBIs; Kelia Miller HR.

>> Roosevelt 18, Kalaheo 0, 5 inn.

W—Mari Foster (one-hitter). L—Elyse McCabe. Leading hitters—Roos: Tiani Sniffen 2-3, 3 RBIs; Foster 2-3, 2 2bs, 4 RBIs; Naya Nagamine 2-3; Maya Nakamura 3b, 3 runs; Kanilehua Pitoy 3 runs; Palena Gomes 3b.

OIA WEST

>> Campbell 5 Pearl City 2

W— Chloe Salas. L—Alexas Presto-Ahsing. Leading hitters—Camp: Alesia Ranches 4-4, 2b, 2 runs; Trinity Favela 2-4, HR. PC: Noel Saunders 2-3.

OIA DIVISION II

>> Aiea 15, Radford 13

W—Kehau Arke. L—Elisa Santoyo. Leading hitters—Aiea: Mikayla Gonzalez 3-4, 2 2bs, HR; Jada Valenciano 3-4, HR; Janae Padasdao 3-4, 3 2bs; Arke 2-5, 2 2bs; Mikelle Gonzales 4-5, 2b. Rad: Selina Tavares 2-3, 2 HRs; Nohea Akana 2-5, 2 3bs.

>> Kalani 8, Waialua 5

W—Cherise Hirota. L—Zoey Lawrence. Leading hitters—Kaln: Shandi Matsumoto 2-3, 2 RBIs; Jazlyn Furuya 2-3; Mia Wong 2-4. Wail: Andrea Dicion 3-4, 3b, 3 RBIs; Lawrence 2-3.

>> Kalani 11, Waialua 5

W—Cherise Hirota. L—Honey Jose-Woods. Leading hitters—Kaln: Hirota 3-5, 3b, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Shandi Matsumoto 2-4; Toni-Lyn Ibara 3-3, 2 3bs, 2 runs; Jazlyn Furuya 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Harley Iwasaki 3-4, 2 runs. Wail: Sophia Manalo 2-2; Jose-Woods 2-3, 3b.

>> Kaimuki 9, McKinley 7

W—Amond. L—Madison Cristobal. Leading hitters—Kaim: Inouye 2-5, 3b; Lum-King 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Palik 2-2, 2b; Amond 2 RBIs; Loo 2b. McK: Ashley Nguyen 2 runs; Sinaia Kuka 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kanoelehua Costorio-Meyer 2-3; Dorine Karwon 2b, 2 RBIs; Cristobal 2b.

VOLLEYBALL

CLASH OF THE TITANS TOURNAMENT

At Punahou
Friday

Boys Varsity
>> Kamehameha def. Sage Creek (Calif.) 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11
>> Punahou def. Mira Costa (Calif.) 25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-20

ILH

Boys Division II: Double Elimination Tournament
>> Damien def. Hanalani 22-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19
>> University def. Christian Academy 25-7, 25-19, 25-18
>> Saint Louis def. Le Jardin 25-13, 25-18, 25-19

Boys JV: Playoffs
>> Division I: Maryknoll def. Hawaii Baptist-Black 25-20, 24-26, 25-23
>> Division II: Damien-Gold def. St. Francis 25-14, 25-16

BIIF

Thursday

Boys Varsity
>> Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Konawaena 25-13, 25-14, 29-27

Boys JV
>> Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Konawaena 25-19, 25-20

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: QUEEN’S CUP

At Queen’s Beach
Saturday

No. 3 Hawaii 5, Utah 0
1. Maglio/Schucht (UH) def. Barton/Anae (Utah) 21-19, 23-25, 17-15
2. Morgan Martin/Lea Monkhouse (UU) def. Melissa Powell/Tawnee Luafalemana (Utah) 21-17, 22-20
3. Carly Kan/Laurel Weaver (UH) def. Bailey Choy/Lauga Gauta (Utah) 21-7, 21-10
4. Homayun/Ozee (UH) def. Brianna Doehrmann/Kenzie Koerber (Utah) 21-10, 21-11
5. Paige Dreeuws/Hannah Zalopany (UH) def. Alexa Van Komen/Berkeley Oblad (Utah) 21-7, 21-18

No. 3 Hawaii 5, No. 16 Loyola Marymount 0
1. Schucht/Maglio (UH) def. Ferris/Slattery (LMU) 21-11, 21-15
2. Martin/Monkhouse (UH) def. Kovac/Prichard (LMU) 21-11, 21-18
3. Kan/Weaver (UH) def. Doud/Nederend (LMU) 21-18, 22-20
4. Homayun/Ozee (UH) def. Bozena Culo/Maddie Leiphardt (LMU) 21-16, 21-16
5. Dreeuws/Zalopany (UH) def. Castellanos/Simpson (LMU) 21-12, 21-18

No. 3 Hawaii 4, Washington 1
1. Maglio/Schucht (UH) def. Anderson/Gardiner (UW) 15-21, 21-17, 16-14
2. Martin/Monkhouse (UH) def. Destiny Julye/Courtney Schwan (UW) 21
14, 23-21
3. Dehoog/Shayne McPherson (UW) def. Kan/Weaver (UH) 11-21, 21-10, 21-19
4. Homayun/Ozee (UH) def. Anna Crabtree/Natalie Robinson (UW) 21-14, 21-10
5. Dreeuws/Zalopany (UH) def. Samantha Drechsel/Kara Bajema (UW) 21-14, 23-21

Other results
>> Loyola Marymount 3, Washington 2
>> Washington 5, Utah 0
>> Loyola Marymount 3, Utah 2

TENNIS: ILH

>> Boys Varsity: ‘Iolani 4, Mid-Pacific 1
>> Girls Varsity: Punahou 5, Mid-Pacific 0

PREVIOUS STORY
Chun holds off Dolan for paddling title
NEXT STORY
Television and radio
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING