TODAY BEACH VOLLEYBALL >> Queen’s Cup: Semifinals Loyola Marymount vs. Washington, 8:30 a.m.; Hawaii vs. Utah, 10 a.m. Third-place match, 11:30 a.m. Championship match, 1 p.m.; matches at Queen’s Beach. GOLF >> Lotte Championship qualifier: Read More

SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Queen’s Cup: Semifinals Loyola Marymount vs. Washington, 8:30 a.m.; Hawaii vs. Utah, 10 a.m. Third-place match, 11:30 a.m. Championship match, 1 p.m.; matches at Queen’s Beach.

GOLF

>> Lotte Championship qualifier: 8 a.m., at Ko Olina.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

>> PacWest: Concordia Irvine at Hawaii Pacific (DH), 4 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

>> ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., at Goeas; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.

GOLF

>> OIA: 7:30 a.m., at Leilehua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

>> ILH: St. Francis at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.

>> OIA West: Leilehua at Kapolei, 3 p.m.

>> OIA Division II: Waialua at McKinley, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> OIA boys: Campbell at Pearl City, Kapolei at Leilehua, Mililani at Radford, Waianae at Aiea, Waipahu at Nanakuli; junior varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m., varsity matches to follow.

WATER POLO

>> ILH Division II girls: Tournament–Le Jardin vs. Punahou, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.; matches at Punahou.

WATER POLO: OIA GIRLS

>> Waialua 16, Kailua 5

>> Castle 16, Waipahu 1

>> Kapolei 7, Campbell 5

>> Waialua 5, Farrington 0 (forfeit)

>> Waipahu 5, Farrington 0 (forfeit)

Goal scorers—Wail: Shannon Foster 6, Keila Stanek 3, Paige Sanders 2, Namika Courtois, Mahealani Farrell, Isabelle Pescala, Ruby Robinson, #21. Kail: Reese McMurray 2, Kinnedy Robertson 2, Cassie Charles. Cast: NA. Waip: Linnea Tucker. Kap: Annika Edwards 3, Maikalea Forte 2, Chloe Bridgeford, Angela Silva. Camp: Tatiana Troupe 3, Ashley Badis, Madeysen Reiny.

BASEBALL

ILH

>> Punahou 3, St. Francis 2, 10 inn.

W—Matt McConnell. L—Kiyo Perry. Leading hitters—Pun: Cody Hirano 2-5; Ryan Nishi 2b; Jake Tsukada 2b. StF: Makana Poole 2-5, 2b; Bubba Akana 2-5, 2b. Note: Kyson Donahue singles in Cody Hirano with winning run in 10th.

>> ‘Iolani 4, Pac—Five 3, 8 inn.

W—Jacob Hinderlider. L—C. Fernandez. Leading hitters—Iol: Micah Yonamine 2b. P5: L. Bradley 2-3; R. Moritsugu 2-3; AJ Kaneshiro 2-3. Note: Winning run scores on error in eighth.

>> Mid-Pacific 8, Maryknoll 1

W—Michael China. L—Yamashita. Leading hitters—MPI: Wyatt Young 2-4; Mackenzee Higuchi 2-3; Zaine Gushiken 2-2, 2b. Mary: Yamauchi 2-3, 3b.

OIA: EASTERN DIVISION

>> Kailua 7, Kalaheo 1

W—Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo. L-—Curtis Chung. Leading hitters-—Kail: Cody Riturban 2-3, 2 runs; Matthew Kaleiohi 2b. Kalh: Evan Goad 2b.

OIA: EASTERN DIVISION

>> Aiea 7, Kapolei 1

W—Colby Narciso. L—Ivan Moniz. Leading hitters—Aiea: Chase Ling 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Ty Matsunami 2-4, 2b; Jacob Filio 3-4, 3b, 2 RBIs; Ethan Bautista 2 runs; Jake Nakamoto 2b. Kap: Drayden Kawewehi 2-3, 2b. 3b; Kainoa Mane 2-3, 2b.

>> Campbell 8, Waipahu 3

W—Tyrus Stephens. L—Seth Garcia. Leading hitters—Camp: Rory Escuadro 2-3; Dylan Ramon HR, 3 RBIs; Charles Monell 2-2; Dayton Robinson 2b. Waip: Radlee Ferreira 2-3; Gabriel Ballesteros 2b, Joshua Lee 2b.

OIA: DIVISION II

>> Radford 4 Farrington 3

W—Richard Akana. L—Trey Kaawa. S—Jack Dillon. Leading hitters—Rad: Dillon 2-3, 2b; Richard Akana 2-3, 2b; Carter Ogino 2-3; Gavin Buchanan 2 RBIs. Farr: Cisqo Sagucio 2-3, 3b.

>> Kaimuki 7, Waianae 6

W—Jamon Young. L—Macaiyah Borling. S—Kaulana Kaluna Jr. Leading hitters—Kaim: Kaluna Jr. 3b, 3 RBIs; Koby Moananu 2 runs; Dennis Trotter 2 runs; Elijah Lemalu 2 runs. Wain: Braiden Ayala 2 runs; Matt Orian 2-3.

>> Nanakuli 11, Kahuku 4

W—Lexsen Kunukau. L—M. Lagrass. Leading hitters—Nan: Chris Fernandez 4-5, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Austin Souza 2-5; Jordan Magner 3-3; Shayden Arindain-Pojas 3-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs; Cheyenne Lute 2 RBIs; Clyde Enos 4-4, 2b, 3 runs. Kah: M. Cameron 2 runs; C. Abraham 2b.

>> Nanakuli 7, Kahuku 4

W—Cheyenne Lute. L—W. Widner. Leading hitters—Nan: Lexsen Kunukau 2-3, 2 runs; Clyde Enos 2-3, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Shayden Arindain-Pojas 2b; Chris Fernandez 2b. Kah: S. Marasco 2-3; W. Widner 2b.

SOFTBALL

ILH

>> Maryknoll 16, Mid-Pacific 4

W—Kahilu McNicoll. L—Darian Kanno. Leading hitters—Mary: Logan Carlos 2-4; 2 runs; Mahalo Akaka 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Baylie Kahele 4 runs; L. Thomas 3-5, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Sydney Kamakaiwi 3-4, 3 RBIs; Nohea Hee 2b; McNicoll HR. MPI: Marissa Nishihara 2-4; Keao Takemura 2-4; Zoe Oshiro 2b; Skylar Tanaka HR.

OIA EAST

>> Moanalua 11, Farrington 3

W—Mari Kimoto. L—Krislon Philpot-Rosa. Leading hitters—Moan: Rheyl Arakawa-Lee 2 runs; Iyana Reed 2-3, 2 RBIs; Megan Oshiro 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Hilari Ballenti 2 runs; Caydees Santella Delima 2b, 3 RBIs; Summer Kamioka 2b. Farr: Christine Joy Tablasan 2 RBIs; Kelia Miller HR.

>> Roosevelt 18, Kalaheo 0, 5 inn.

W—Mari Foster (one-hitter). L—Elyse McCabe. Leading hitters—Roos: Tiani Sniffen 2-3, 3 RBIs; Foster 2-3, 2 2bs, 4 RBIs; Naya Nagamine 2-3; Maya Nakamura 3b, 3 runs; Kanilehua Pitoy 3 runs; Palena Gomes 3b.

OIA WEST

>> Campbell 5 Pearl City 2

W— Chloe Salas. L—Alexas Presto-Ahsing. Leading hitters—Camp: Alesia Ranches 4-4, 2b, 2 runs; Trinity Favela 2-4, HR. PC: Noel Saunders 2-3.

OIA DIVISION II

>> Aiea 15, Radford 13

W—Kehau Arke. L—Elisa Santoyo. Leading hitters—Aiea: Mikayla Gonzalez 3-4, 2 2bs, HR; Jada Valenciano 3-4, HR; Janae Padasdao 3-4, 3 2bs; Arke 2-5, 2 2bs; Mikelle Gonzales 4-5, 2b. Rad: Selina Tavares 2-3, 2 HRs; Nohea Akana 2-5, 2 3bs.

>> Kalani 8, Waialua 5

W—Cherise Hirota. L—Zoey Lawrence. Leading hitters—Kaln: Shandi Matsumoto 2-3, 2 RBIs; Jazlyn Furuya 2-3; Mia Wong 2-4. Wail: Andrea Dicion 3-4, 3b, 3 RBIs; Lawrence 2-3.

>> Kalani 11, Waialua 5

W—Cherise Hirota. L—Honey Jose-Woods. Leading hitters—Kaln: Hirota 3-5, 3b, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Shandi Matsumoto 2-4; Toni-Lyn Ibara 3-3, 2 3bs, 2 runs; Jazlyn Furuya 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Harley Iwasaki 3-4, 2 runs. Wail: Sophia Manalo 2-2; Jose-Woods 2-3, 3b.

>> Kaimuki 9, McKinley 7

W—Amond. L—Madison Cristobal. Leading hitters—Kaim: Inouye 2-5, 3b; Lum-King 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Palik 2-2, 2b; Amond 2 RBIs; Loo 2b. McK: Ashley Nguyen 2 runs; Sinaia Kuka 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kanoelehua Costorio-Meyer 2-3; Dorine Karwon 2b, 2 RBIs; Cristobal 2b.

VOLLEYBALL

CLASH OF THE TITANS TOURNAMENT

At Punahou

Friday

Boys Varsity

>> Kamehameha def. Sage Creek (Calif.) 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11

>> Punahou def. Mira Costa (Calif.) 25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-20

ILH

Boys Division II: Double Elimination Tournament

>> Damien def. Hanalani 22-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19

>> University def. Christian Academy 25-7, 25-19, 25-18

>> Saint Louis def. Le Jardin 25-13, 25-18, 25-19

Boys JV: Playoffs

>> Division I: Maryknoll def. Hawaii Baptist-Black 25-20, 24-26, 25-23

>> Division II: Damien-Gold def. St. Francis 25-14, 25-16

BIIF

Thursday

Boys Varsity

>> Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Konawaena 25-13, 25-14, 29-27

Boys JV

>> Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Konawaena 25-19, 25-20

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: QUEEN’S CUP

At Queen’s Beach

Saturday

No. 3 Hawaii 5, Utah 0

1. Maglio/Schucht (UH) def. Barton/Anae (Utah) 21-19, 23-25, 17-15

2. Morgan Martin/Lea Monkhouse (UU) def. Melissa Powell/Tawnee Luafalemana (Utah) 21-17, 22-20

3. Carly Kan/Laurel Weaver (UH) def. Bailey Choy/Lauga Gauta (Utah) 21-7, 21-10

4. Homayun/Ozee (UH) def. Brianna Doehrmann/Kenzie Koerber (Utah) 21-10, 21-11

5. Paige Dreeuws/Hannah Zalopany (UH) def. Alexa Van Komen/Berkeley Oblad (Utah) 21-7, 21-18

No. 3 Hawaii 5, No. 16 Loyola Marymount 0

1. Schucht/Maglio (UH) def. Ferris/Slattery (LMU) 21-11, 21-15

2. Martin/Monkhouse (UH) def. Kovac/Prichard (LMU) 21-11, 21-18

3. Kan/Weaver (UH) def. Doud/Nederend (LMU) 21-18, 22-20

4. Homayun/Ozee (UH) def. Bozena Culo/Maddie Leiphardt (LMU) 21-16, 21-16

5. Dreeuws/Zalopany (UH) def. Castellanos/Simpson (LMU) 21-12, 21-18

No. 3 Hawaii 4, Washington 1

1. Maglio/Schucht (UH) def. Anderson/Gardiner (UW) 15-21, 21-17, 16-14

2. Martin/Monkhouse (UH) def. Destiny Julye/Courtney Schwan (UW) 21

14, 23-21

3. Dehoog/Shayne McPherson (UW) def. Kan/Weaver (UH) 11-21, 21-10, 21-19

4. Homayun/Ozee (UH) def. Anna Crabtree/Natalie Robinson (UW) 21-14, 21-10

5. Dreeuws/Zalopany (UH) def. Samantha Drechsel/Kara Bajema (UW) 21-14, 23-21

Other results

>> Loyola Marymount 3, Washington 2

>> Washington 5, Utah 0

>> Loyola Marymount 3, Utah 2

TENNIS: ILH

>> Boys Varsity: ‘Iolani 4, Mid-Pacific 1

>> Girls Varsity: Punahou 5, Mid-Pacific 0