Hawaii ends road trip with loss at UC Davis

UC Davis freshman shortstop Tanner Murray went 5-for-5 with three runs, three RBI and two dazzling fielding plays in a 10-3 baseball victory over Hawaii today at Dobbins Stadium in Davis, Calif.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

UC Davis freshman shortstop Tanner Murray went 5-for-5 with three runs, three RBI and two dazzling fielding plays in a 10-3 baseball victory over Hawaii today at Dobbins Stadium in Davis, Calif.

The outcome prevented the Rainbow Warriors from punctuating an otherwise successful seven-game, 14-day road trip. The ’Bows won two of the three Big West games against the Aggies, but fell to 18-11 overall and 4-2 in the league. The ’Bows finished 4-3 on this trip. The Aggies improved to 9-17 and 2-4.

The ’Bows entered averaging 13.6 hits in their first five Big West games. But they managed six hits against three UCD pitchers. Chris Brown allowed five UH hits and one walk in seven innings.

Ethan Lopez, who missed the previous 14 games because of a wrist injury, homered in his first at-bat, a two-run shot in the second inning. Lopez went 2-for-4.