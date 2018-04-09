 Brown water advisory issued for North Shore
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 9, 2018
Updated April 9, 2018 10:20am
The state Health Department issued a brown water advisory this morning for the North Shore of Oahu due to storm water entering coastal waters.

Several brown water advisories for various parts of Kauai also remain in effect, at Waimea, Kekaha, Koloa Landing and Kalapaki Beach, as of this morning.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the state Health Department recommends staying out of the water if it is brown, and to follow up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

Updates on all water advisories statewide are available at this link.

